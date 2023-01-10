Foreign car companies terminate support for cars sold in Russia

Sellers of diagnostic equipment for car services noted that the problem of closing access to information by automakers primarily affects official dealers. Independent repairmen, who previously obtained access to the necessary information by workarounds, will continue to do so, Carmod, a company selling diagnostic equipment, told Gazeta.Ru.

“BMW is doing great as it is. If you use some workarounds, then you can find options”, said Maxim, a representative of the company.

According to him, no problems are expected with the diagnostics of Hyundai and Kia cars. Although the new models of Korean brands are also diagnosed online, their functions can be verified using alternative diagnostic scanners that support Hyundai software under an OEM contract, the specialist said.

“So far, the problem is most relevant for fresh Mercedes-Benz vehicles, starting in 2016. With them, without connecting to the servers, the official dealer will not be able to do almost anything, no firmware updates. But there have always been and will always be workarounds”, the interlocutor noted, without specifying which ones.

Access to the servers of European auto companies in alternative ways will lead to an increase in the cost of repairs, since such access is also associated with costs, Pakhomov pointed out.

“Unfortunately, in Russia there is no such legislation as in the Uropean Union, the USA, Brazil, Turkey, and China, which obliges the manufacturer of a car entering the market to disclose information to all market players”, he continued. “All over the world there is, but we don’t”, he complained.

