Foreign car companies terminate support for cars sold in Russia

By Chris King • 10 January 2023 • 20:56

Image of a mechanic under a car bonnet. Credit: Standret/Shutterstock.com

Car dealerships in Russia have been informed by several foreign car companies that support for service programmes is being terminated.

 

Several foreign car companies have reportedly informed the heads of dealerships in Russia that support for service programmes within the Russian territory is to be terminated. Among those involved are Mercedes-Benz, and the Volkswagen Group.

This news was reported to gazeta.ru by the Russian Union of Auto Services, the trade union of service stations. The Volkswagen Group includes subsidiaries of Audi, Skoda, Lamborghini, Porsche, SEAT, and MAN). Dealerships also face restrictions on access to internal information resources they added.

“Volkswagen has limited access to the repair base, but there is a loophole through special service processors. If you connect to the car’s diagnostic connector and enter its VIN code, information on a specific car is provided, and direct access to the internal portal is closed”, explained Alexander Pakhomov, the chairman of the board of the Union of Auto Services.

According to Pakhomov, in the case of Volkswagen, there are also problems with the supply of spare parts, even though the repair warranty is still in place. For new Mercedes-Benz models, without access to branded online resources, it is impossible, for example, to register new keys in the car’s memory, as well as update the software of numerous electronic components, he clarified.

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

