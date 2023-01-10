Highly anticipated sailing spectacular gets underway in Alicante to delight of fans

By Betty Henderson • 10 January 2023 • 11:15

A world-renowned sailing race got underway in Alicante over the weekend before a five month race across the globe.

ALICANTE port was awash with activity over the weekend as ‘The Ocean Race’ returned to the city for the event’s biggest edition since before the pandemic. The prelude to world’s toughest sailing race got underway on Sunday, January 8, before the first leg officially begins on Sunday, January 15.

The event is one of the ‘big three’ events for sailors, alongside the Olympics and America’s Cup, pitting teams of sailors against each other for an epic five month round-the-world sailing adventure, split into seven legs split over four continents.

The action kicked off on Sunday, with teams earning points which will be used in the general classification in the 60,000 kilometre challenge. Sunday’s in-port VO65 and IMOCA races were won by WindWhisper Racing Team and Team Malizia respectively.

The stakes were high in the highly anticipated start to the competition with more than 45,000 spectators expected to turn out over the next two weeks until the Alicante leg of the competition closes on Monday, January 23.

After the Alicante leg, sailors will head south towards Cape Verde, off the coast of West Africa.