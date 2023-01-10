By Anna Ellis • 10 January 2023 • 14:30

Initial design released of the Gran Parque de la Costa del Sol planned in Mijas, Malaga. Image: Mijas City Council.

The wheels have been set in motion for Mijas Town Hall’s ambitious bid to build the Great Park of the Costa del Sol, with a surface area of some 350,000 square metres.

The Consistory is setting the administrative machinery in motion to contract the works for the construction of this green and recreational area for just over €32.8M.

“This park offers an unbeatable tourist attraction for the centre of Las Lagunas and is a meeting point for local residents where sport and leisure go hand in hand in a natural environment in the heart of the coast”, explained the municipal authorities a few years ago.

“In order to define the final content of this green and leisure area, the Town Council launched a participatory process in which the local residents were given a voice. It was precisely as a result of this collaboration that a navigable lake and a skatepark, for example, were incorporated into the proposal.”

