By Anna Ellis • 10 January 2023 • 17:03

initiative to welcome Sahrawi children to Mallorca during the summer. Image: Palma City Council.

Palma’s Councillor for Social Justice, Alberto Jarabo, has signed a collaboration agreement to contribute to the expenses for the development of the project “Holidays in Peace”.

Holidays in Peace is an initiative to welcome Sahrawi children during the summer. The main objective is to contribute to improving the health of Sahrawi children in the refugee camps in Tindouf (Algeria), guaranteeing adequate health care for the children and raising public awareness of the Sahrawi cause and its current reality.

The councillor confirmed: “This agreement means giving support to a programme that allows many children to enjoy a holiday on the islands, enabling them to take a break from their reality in the refugee camp where they live”.

“From the Town Hall, we also want to call on the solidarity of all the families who want to take in some children this summer through the “Holidays in Peace” programme, an initiative that has been providing opportunities for many children for more than thirty years”.

