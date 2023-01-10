Javea Cancer Care launch a campaign to recycle plastic bags in their local charity shops

By Betty Henderson • 10 January 2023 • 12:38

Cancer Care Javea are reducing their carbon footprint by appealing for plastic bags to recycle at both of their charity shop locations

JAVEA Cancer Care group have launched a campaign to encourage recycling while helping an amazing cause. The charity is appealing for plastic bags at its charity shop in Javea Parc to avoid buying them from elsewhere and to help the planet.

Launching the campaign on Thursday, January 5, the group appealed to the public saying, “It is so much kinder to the environment to re-cycle plastic bags. We will be most grateful to collaborate with you to do our teeny bit to help”. The group are appealing for plastic bags at both of their charity shops in Javea Parc and La Plaza.

The group is continuing to raise funds at their charity shops which have plenty of winter clothing in stock to keep you cosy while raising money for a worthy cause! The charity shop in Javea Parc is open every morning from Monday to Saturday from 10am until 1:30pm, except Thursdays when it closes at 1pm.

The group also hold weekly support ‘walk ‘n’ talk’ events from the Parador Hotel and a monthly support group for people living with or supporting loved ones with cancer.