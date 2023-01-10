By Anna Ellis • 10 January 2023 • 15:57

Palma now has 47 drinking water fountains dotted around different parts of the city. Image: Palma City Council.

The fountains have provided a total of 1,553,830 litres of water to users over the course of 2022.

In 2022, 14 new filtered drinking water fountains were installed with the aim of providing quality water for drinking by the public, promoting the consumption of tap water and reducing the use of plastic containers.

They are in addition to the 33 installed between 2019 and 2021 located in the areas with the greatest influx of tourists, as the aim of this project is to move towards sustainable and circular tourism.

These drinking water fountains have a filtering system similar to domestic devices in order to improve their taste, with a carbon filter. The fountains are specially designed to fill reusable bottles and canteens, some of them also have a drinking arm and an outlet at ground level for drinking cans. They are fitted with a counter so that they can be used to monitor their use and detect faults or malfunctions.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.