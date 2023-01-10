Released Manchester bombing suspect is wanted in connection with supplying drugs

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 January 2023 • 9:20

Manchester bombing tributes – Image Lonndubh/Shutterstock.com

A Manchester bombing suspect who was arrested and interviewed 13 times before being released is wanted by police on suspicion of being involved in a multi-million-pound drug gang.

A report by the police said on Tuesday, January 10 that Zuhir Nassrat, who was an associate of bombers, Salman and Hashem Abedi, is thought to be a member of a gang flooding the streets with cocaine and ecstasy.

Originally interviewed as a suspect in the Manchester bombing due to his links with the IP address used to purchase the materials used to manufacture the explosives, Nassrat was released without charge.

Greater Manchester Police have said that they wish to interview Nassrat about his alleged role in a £10 million (€11.3 million) drug-running conspiracy. That investigation has led to the jailing of five men jailed with whom he has connections and with whom the Abedi brothers were also connected.

Nassrat, who was due to give evidence in a public inquiry on Monday, is thought to have left the UK and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

The gang is said to have supplied cocaine, cannabis, ecstasy, ketamine and MDMA across the northwest of England before being arrested in December 2020. They were caught weeks before the Manchester bombing after a crash involving a stolen car led police to them.

Police are now searching for the Manchester bombing suspect and have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.