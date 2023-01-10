Russia appoints Alexander Lapin as General Staff of the Ground Forces

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 January 2023 • 12:13

Alexander Lapin General Staff of the Ground Forces Image Kremlin

Russia has made another change at the top of its military appointing Alexander Lapin as General Staff of the Ground Forces.

The appointment was confirmed by the Russian state news agency TASS on Tuesday, January 10.

Lapin, who was previously the commander of the Russian troops “Centre” in Ukraine, was recently awarded the title Heroes of Russia along with General Abachev.

The rise of Lapin who was commander of the Central Military District from 2017 to October 2022, has been quick as it has been for many of those who have been involved in the Ukraine “special operation.”

The appointment has yet to be formally confirmed by the Kremlin, but news site RBC said: “General Lapin has indeed been appointed to the post of the Chief of Staff of the Russian Army.”

Their source says that Alexander Lapin was appointed at the end of 2022 as General Staff of the Ground Forces, a position that has seen a number occupy since the start of the war in Ukraine. It also follows criticism of the leadership of the armed forces in Ukraine who have repeatedly suffered setbacks.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.