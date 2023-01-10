By Anna Ellis • 10 January 2023 • 13:10

Santa Pola to reorganise traffic in the area of the senior schools with new parking spaces and roundabouts. Image: Santa Pola City Council.

The works are to try and resolve the historical traffic problems.

The work will require an investment of more than €640.000.

The new project, which will soon be approved by the Governing Board, provides for the construction of an access lane from the Ronda Norte to the senior schools and the creation of a 131-space car park in the area, with spaces reserved for bicycles and motorcycles.

The work is due to be carried out in the coming month.

On Monday, January 9, the Councillor for Infrastructures, Trini Ortiz, emphasized that “it is a very important project that will change the appearance of the area and will help us reorganise traffic.

“A roundabout will be built to facilitate access to Calle del Mar and the institutes, and an access area from the Ronda to be able to drop off schoolchildren quickly and safely, which will only be used for buses.”

