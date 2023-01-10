Surgeon removes live grenade from soldier’s chest

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 January 2023 • 14:00

Live grenade in soldiers chest - Image Armed forces of Ukraine

As the war in Ukraine steps up a gear so do the casualties, the latest a soldier from whose chest a surgeon removed a live grenade.

A report by the Ukraine military said on Tuesday, January 10 that the surgeon removed the live device in a delicate operation that could have resulted in an explosion at any time.

Surgeon Andriy Verba said the operation, which was undertaken without electrocoagulation to stop the bleeding, was successful and the soldier is currently recuperating and receiving further treatment.

X-ray images released by the army show the device thought to be a VOG grenade.

Military doctors conducted an operation to remove an unexploded VOG grenade from the body of a serviceman, – Deputy Defense Minister. It was removed in the presence of two sappers who insured the safety of medical personnel. pic.twitter.com/MCC6Bzm1Vw — Live: Ukraine (@liveukraine_eng) January 9, 2023

Ukraine´s Deputy Defence Minister, Hanna Mailar said on her Telegram feed that “Not every injury to the heart is fatal!” however, she did not say where the soldier was fighting or where the operation took place.

Ukraine has had to keep secret where medical facilities are based after they accused Russian forces of deliberately targeting them, an accusation supported by western military intelligence.

The news of the amazing surgery comes on the same day that the Wagner Group and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky say that fierce fighting has taken place in Soledar. The area is said to be littered with bodies, with reports of Russian troops simply stepping over their dead to carry on their advance.

The soldier from whose chest a Surgeon removed a live grenade is one of the lucky ones if you can put it that way, with a Ukrainian presidential adviser putting the losses of the armed forces at between 10 and 13,000.

