Suspected classified documents found at private office previously used by Joe Biden being investigated by the DoJ

By Chris King • 10 January 2023 • 0:55

Image of US President Joe Biden. Credit: lev radin/Shutterstock.com

The U.S. attorney is reviewing suspected classified documents found at a private office in Washington previously used by Joe Biden when he was vice-President.

It has been revealed this evening, Monday, January 9, that the Department of Justice launched an investigation after around 10 suspected classified documents were discovered last November at a private office used during Joe Biden’s time as vice-President, according to CBS News.

John Lausch, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, has reportedly been assigned by Attorney General Merrick Garland to review the alleged classified documents, along with the FBI.

CBS News cited two sources close to the enquiry as informing them that they were found in Washington at the Penn Biden Centre for Diplomacy and Global Engagement. The facility is a think tank in Washington, D.C., located about a mile from the White House.

In a statement to CBS News, Richard Sauber, a special counsel to the president confirmed that these documents were discovered by Biden’s personal attorneys. He said it occurred as they: “were packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate office space at the Penn Biden Centre in Washington, D.C.”.

The sources did not reveal the contents or classification level of the documents but it is believed they did not contain nuclear secrets. According to Sauber, the National Archives was immediately notified of the discovery by the White House counsel’s office.

“The discovery of these documents was made by the President’s attorneys. The documents were not the subject of any previous request or inquiry by the Archives”, Sauber said.

He added: “Since that discovery, the President’s personal attorneys have cooperated with the Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in the possession of the Archives”.

Once the review is completed – it is thought to be near to its conclusion – Garland will receive a final report from Lausch, who has already reportedly briefed the attorney general. He will then have to determine whether a further investigation is necessary.

President Joe Biden is said to be unaware of the content of the contents which are currently believed to be held in Washington in a secure location.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.