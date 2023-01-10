Swimmers welcome 2023 in with a Three Kings’ Day ocean plunge in Gandia

By Betty Henderson • 10 January 2023 • 11:55

Swimmers donned their best fancy dress costumes for a traditional challenge on the Epiphany (Three Kings’ Day)

SWIMMERS braved the January temperatures for an annual swimming competition in Gandia on Friday, January 6. A total of 53 people took the plunge in the competition which is traditionally held on the Epiphany, Three Kings’ Day.

The race saw swimmers battle it out over a 200 metre course from Gandia Port to Playa Varadero where they were met with a hot chocolate to warm up after swimming in the cold ocean!

This year was the tenth edition of the event, which was won by Hektor Rosen from CN Ferca San José Club with an impressive time of three minutes and eight seconds. Second place went to Ivan Pelufo Lorenzo from CN Trencaones Alzira with Joel Robles Escrivà from Corriol Triathlon in third place.

The women’s category was won by Silvia Báez Dieguez, from NIE Gandia followed by Mónica Cardete Roig from Club Triatlón Gandia and Nuria Arbona Orovay from CN Master Torrijos.

Participants also got into the festive spirit with a variety of whacky costumes including Batman, reindeers, Tinkerbell and social media logos!