By Anna Ellis • 10 January 2023 • 17:24

The festivities of Sant Antoni in Sa Pobla (Mallorca) are held on January 16 and 17. Image: Andris Barbans / Shutterstock.com.

The festivities have been declared to be of tourist interest.

The festivities of Sant Antoni in Sa Pobla (Mallorca) are held on January 16 and 17 and have been declared to be of tourist interest.

On January 16 at 2:30.PM the parade with San Antonio and the band of devils will begin. At 8:00.PM a solemn mass is followed by the lighting of the bonfires that will heat up the Sant Antoni festival, the witches’ night of the demons and zombies.

On January 17 at 3:30.PM all the pets who have been brought to the Sa Pobla are blessed followed by the parade of floats and troupes that begins in the Placa Major.

The festivities of Sant Antoni are celebrated in most of the municipalities on the island of Mallorca, but one of the places where the festival is celebrated with the greatest force is undoubtedly Sa Pobla.

This festival marks the beginning of the winter solstice, and as in many other festivals on the island, the “Dimonis” or demons are the most popular figure, but the streets of the town are also lined with Caparrots (big-headed figures), giants and the Griffin, a kind of mythological beast almost three metres tall and weighing 50 kilograms that spits fire from its mouth and wing-tips.

