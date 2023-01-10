This Hollywood A-lister surprised restaurant goers when he turned up in Palma, Mallorca

By Euro Weekly News Media • 10 January 2023 • 10:00

HOLLYWOOD A-lister Morgan Freeman surprised locals when he was spotted dining at Mallorca restaurant Sandro on Sunday, January 8.

Freeman said: “It’s the best Bolognese I’ve ever eaten in my life,” according to the Italian restaurant’s owner Sandro Putignano.

The restauranteur told one publication: “Until they turned up I didn’t know it was going to be him. At first we were a little doubtful and we were looking for photos of him on the internet, until we were sure.

“They arrived early in the service, around 7:15 p.m., and left around 10 p.m. They were a group of five people and they were having dinner quietly, like any other client”

The actor later posed for photos with the Sandro, which the business owner later posted to Instagram saying: “We still can’t believe it. Morgan Freeman at home, we couldn’t be more excited. We will never forget this moment, thank you!”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.