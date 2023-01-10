Ukrainians overtake Brits to become largest foreign nationality living in Torrevieja

By Betty Henderson • 10 January 2023 • 13:59

Ukrainian nationals now make up the largest group of foreign residents in the Mediterranean haven of Torrevieja

POPULATION data from Torrevieja has revealed fascinating residency trends in the city from the last year. Interestingly, British nationals have fallen from the top spot in terms of numbers in the city, overtaken by both Ukrainian and Russian residents.

Data released on Monday, January 9, revealed that the city now has a population of 91,731, of which nearly 55 per cent are Spanish nationals. The city is evidently a multicultural hotspot, with the remaining 45 per cent of residents hailing from 121 countries around the globe!

The Spanish asylum scheme to support refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is thought to have influenced this year’s residency data, including by increasing the number of women in the city to become a majority in the population at 51 per cent.

And for the first time in history, Ukrainians became the largest portion of foreign residents in the city with 5,771 Ukrainians registered in the city. The second-largest foreign nationality was Russian with 4,932, followed by British people with 4,815 Brits calling the city home. Colombians also overtook Moroccans for fourth biggest nationalist in the city, marking another first.