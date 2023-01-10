Walkers put their best foot forward for 2023 with a new hiking festival in Gandia

By Betty Henderson • 10 January 2023 • 11:33

A brand-new hiking festival will encourage locals and visitors to discover more of Gandia’s surroundings later this month

HIKING lovers in Gandia have a spring in their step thanks to a brand-new hiking festival that will arrive to the region later this month. Authorities announced the launch of the Feria de Montaña de La Safor which will be held from Friday, January 20 until Sunday, January 22.

The festival will bring hiking lovers living across the Costa Blanca together for a weekend of activities, discovering new routes near to Gandia and comparing tips on the latest hiking technology and the best equipment.

As well as hiking trips, the weekend event will also feature workshops, exhibitions, film screenings and even a concert! Local Councillor for the Environment, Alicia Izquierdo explained, “We want this initiative to be inclusive and accessible so all who are interested will enjoy the charm of the mountains and hiking in a different way”.

Organiser and club representative, Vincent Cervera thanked the council for their cooperation in creating the event and highlighted the potential for the event, saying “We’re bringing together clubs with up to 50 years of experience and who have lots of expertise”.