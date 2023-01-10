By Chris King • 10 January 2023 • 18:45

Image of bus on fire in Portman Square, London. Credit: [email protected]

A double-decker bus caught fire in central London with all its passengers safely evacuated and no injuries reported.

Passengers travelling on a double-decker bus in London this afternoon, Tuesday, January 10, had a fright when the vehicle caught fire. The bus was on its regular Baker Street route passing through Marylebone when the incident occurred in Portman Square.

“We were called at 4.24pm. One crew from Soho was at the scene. It was extinguished by 4.45pm. The cause will be investigated. Everyone who was on the bus got off, but we can’t be certain if any suffered effects. There were no ambulance crews at the scene”, a spokesperson for London Fire Brigade told The Mirror. They added that arson was not suspected.

“We have been called to this bus fire on Portman Square in #Marylebone. All passengers have left the bus and there are currently no reports of any injuries. Our Control Officers have taken 17 emergency calls”, said a tweet from LFB.

Footage of the blaze posted on social media showed flames coming out of the rear end of the bus in Portman Square.

