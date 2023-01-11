By Anna Ellis • 11 January 2023 • 13:20

Andratx requests Mallorca Health Deaprtment return the rapid intervention vehicle. Image: Andratx City Council.

Andratx has requested the vehicle for the duration of the closure of the Son Vi and Sa Coma Tunnels.

Rapid Intervention

THE MAYORESS Andratx, Estefania Gonzalvo, seeks that Health reactivates the foreseeable risk device due to the increase in travel time and the difficulty of health evacuations in the optimum time to ensure the health of those affected by an emergency.

In this sense, Gonzalvo regrets that: “The Regional Ministry has not reactivated this device at the same time as it closed the tunnels given that we are in the same situation as in October”.

“We are listening to the councillor’s prudence and understanding, and we hope that she will guarantee the safety of the residents of Andratx and our visitors,” added Gonzalvo.

