Are we moving towards a Bull Market? Why Big Eyes Coin’s $13.5 Million Presale and Bitcoin’s mini push suggests so

By EWN • 11 January 2023 • 9:30

Many crypto analysts and investors are eagerly awaiting the next bull run, in order to push the market out of its sluggish bear conditions and into more profitable times. With many cryptocurrencies currently flagging down near their lowest for the past year, it is time to invest wisely, in order to capitalize on the next bull run.

In this article, two major coins are being analysed: everlasting giant and pioneer Bitcoin ($BTC) which has shown signs of rallying in the past few days, and brand new and trending meme coin, Big Eyes Coin ($BIG). Find out why both are astute options for investment below!

Bitcoin feels bite of Bear Market but shows flickers of recovery

Bitcoin (BTC) is, of course, the pioneer of cryptocurrencies and has created the now major market of crypto investment. It introduced the concept of blockchain technology to the public and despite being left behind a little in regards to utility and functionality, provided the important foundation on which crypto as we now know it is built.

In recent days, Bitcoin has shown a small resurgent. Within five days, it has grown over $500 in value, which is small compared to the overall cost of a Bitcoin but nonetheless implies a positive movement within the industry. Many are hoping this isn’t just a small pump but a sign that the market is on the up. Bitcoin, being the number one ranked cryptocurrency, with the lion’s share of the market, is a great indicator of the market as a whole.

Big Eyes Coin: How has this new project raised over $13.5 Million and what does this mean for the market as a whole?

It’s very rare that a new project takes the crypto landscape by storm in the way that Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has. The newest and hottest meme project has raised over $13.5 million in its presale stages and has shown no indication that it will slow down. Crypto analysts and investors can take great hope and promise in Big Eyes’ growth as a sign that the market will take a serious upturn soon.

Meme coins have always done well in bull markets and have created plenty of wealth for early adopters – early buyers of Dogecoin (DOGE) hit all-time highs (ATH) in the last major bull run and could have had almost 300x profit. This is why when meme coins are both cheap and trending strongly, many astute investors are quick to invest and do their due diligence. This is why recently Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has had a large influx of stablecoin investments/deposits.

But why is Big Eyes Coin doing so well? It offers an impressive blend of meme fun and cuteness, alongside more serious utility offerings. For example, it will launch its own NFT collection as well as a club in which you can trade, buy, and sell your Big Eyes NFTs. This exclusive club will aptly be named Sushi Crew.

Investors have also been impressed by Big Eyes’ charitable intentions. It has a dedicated cold wallet in which it stores 5% of all $BIG tokens, ready to be donated. Its main charitable focus, once Big Eyes fully launches, will be on the preservation of our oceans and marine life, as well as aiding reforestation projects. The Big Eyes team understands that a healthy, prospering planet is just as important as creating wealth and revolutionising meme coins.

The Big Eyes team is a big believer in sharing the wealth, and is always running fun giveaways and prizes on their social media accounts. That’s why when purchasing Big Eyes Coin via the button below, use exclusive code BIGsave788 for extra bonuses and discounts!

For all things Big Eyes Coin, follow the links below:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido