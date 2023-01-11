By Imran Khan • 11 January 2023 • 17:29

At least 20 killed after suicide bomber detonates himself in Kabul. Photo by Joao Cachapa Shutterstock.com

Afghanistan´s information ministry run by the Taliban reported over 20 people killed, after an attack outside the foreign ministry in Kabul

Authorities in Afghanistan are reporting that at least 20 people have been killed after a suspected suicide bomb attack took place in the capital Kabul.

Taliban officials who run the country´s information ministry said that the suicide bomber detonated himself outside the foreign ministry.

This is the second major attack that has taken place in Afghanistan´s capital Kabul this year.

“The bomber had planned to enter the foreign ministry but failed”, said Ustad Fareedun, an official at Afghanistan´s information ministry.

He added that aside from the ones killed, several other people have also been injured in the blast.

A statement by Khalid Zadran Kabul police chief spokesman said that the blast took place at 4 pm local time (11:30 GMT) on Wednesday, January 11.

Zadran said that security teams have now been deployed on the site of the attack.

Meanwhile, Obaidullah Baheer, Lecturer at the American University of Afghanistan, Kabul, said that the death toll in the bombing is much higher.

“We have seen the Taliban do this before. It does not help the security of the city to deny numbers of the actual casualties”, he said, as cited by Al Jazeera.

Baheer also added that the blast site is a very high-security zone. “There are multiple checkpoints. You have to have specific documents to access that street”.

The blast reportedly took place during a meeting between a Chinese delegation with the Taliban ministry of foreign affairs.

Taliban have claimed that the security situation in the country has improved, ever since they came into power in 2021.

But Afghanistan has suffered from several bomb blasts and attacks since then, with the most recent resulting in injuring five Chinese nationals at a hotel in Kabul.

