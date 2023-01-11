BREAKING: 68-year-old beaten to death in Madrid’s Aranjuez

By Matthew Roscoe • 11 January 2023 • 8:55

SHOCKING reports from Spain’s Madrid on Wednesday, January 11 after it was revealed that a 68-year-old man was beaten to death in Aranjuez.

A 68-year-old man was beaten to death in Madrid’s Aranjuez on the night of Tuesday, January 10.

According to a spokesperson for Emergencies 112 Community of Madrid, the man was attacked at around 9 pm on January 10.

Details remain limited at this time, however, it has been confirmed that the man was violently attacked in the vicinity of the Rancho Grande recreational area, next to the Tagus River.

Spanish media outlet El Pais reported that a police source told them it was actually the attacker who called the emergency services.

The outlet noted that when paramedics arrived the man has already died from his injuries.

The spokesperson for Emergencies 112 Community of Madrid said that the 68-year-old man suffered severe head trauma after receiving a strong blow to the head.

He also received various facial injuries.

Spain’s National Police are continuing to investigate the incident and have made one arrest.

Initial reports suggest that the incident occurred inside the deceased man’s home after arguing with the man who was arrested.

This is a developing news story, we will continue to provide further updates when they are made available.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.