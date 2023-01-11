By Imran Khan • 11 January 2023 • 12:45

BREAKING: Flights grounded in US after major system failure leaving thousands stranded. Photo by Jim Lambert Shutterstock.com

Several flights also reported delayed across airports in the US, due to a glitch with the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) computer system

Over 500 flights across the United States have been grounded after a major systems failure, resulting in thousands of passengers being stranded across airports.

Some frustrated travellers were left on the tarmac for hours after the announcement of the failure, while others still wait for updates from the airport authorities.

Several flights have also been delayed, which includes passengers travelling to Tokyo.

Delays have been reported at airports including Tampa, Philadelphia, Honolulu, as well as the Ronald Reagan Washington airport in Arlington.

Flights from New York´s JFK airport have also been delayed, as per the latest information from the airport.

Passengers travelling in an American Airlines have claimed they have been on the tarmac, waiting for updates for over an hour.

“Technicians are currently working to restore the system and there is no estimate for restoration of service at this time”, said a statement issued by the FAA officials.

They have not yet announced when the issue will be resolved.

A recent statement by the FAA, quoted by NBC said, that the Notice to Air Mission (NOTAM) system, which contains essential information for staff involved in flight operations had failed.

It added, “Technicians are currently working to restore the system and there is no estimate for restoration of service at this time”.

“Operations across the National Airspace System are affected,”

“The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now,”

“We will provide frequent updates as we make progress”.

