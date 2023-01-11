BREAKING: Human remains found in Toledo landfill as police search for 11-year-old Ángel

By Matthew Roscoe • 11 January 2023 • 15:27

SPAIN’S National Police have discovered human remains at the Toledo landfill where they have been searching for 11-year-old Ángel Fernánez Silva.

According to initial reports from Spanish media outlets on Wednesday, January 11, human remains have been found at the Toledo landfill on Wednesday, January 11, which were being searched by Spanish police looking for 11-year-old Ángel, who went missing on December 10, 2022.

Ángel went missing along with his cousin, Fernando Fernández García, 17, whose body was discovered on a conveyor belt at the rubbish dump on December 21.

Sources within the police told Spanish news outlet El Pais that a foot and some other parts of the body have been found.

Forensic tests are now being carried out on the remains to identify whether they belong to young Ángel.

Police are continuing to search the area while tests are being carried out.

The landfill in Toledo, an ancient city set on a hill above the plains of Castilla-La Mancha in central Spain, is the size of a football pitch and is where between 9,000 and 10,000 tonnes of waste is deposited.

The Toledo Ecopark treats waste from 196 municipalities in the province, with a total of more than 600,000 inhabitants.

As noted, the heartbreaking news that Fernando’s body had been found broke on Wednesday, December 21.

Fernando and Ángel went missing from Madrid’s Carabanchel on December 10.

The cousins ​​disappeared after going shopping in a supermarket with the father of one of the boys.

According to the missing person’s report submitted by the family, the man left the 17-year-old and the 11-year-old for a moment to go to a nearby laundrette.

CCTV footage from the supermarket shows Fernando and Ángel leaving together through the back door of the establishment.

The police investigation into their disappearance then suggested that the boys got on Madrid’s Metro and arrived at least as far as the Marqués de Vadillo station.

After that, police lost track of the young lads’ movements.

Police believe that the cousins ​​travelled around voluntarily at first but following the gruesome discovery of Fernando’s body believe that they were later kidnapped.

