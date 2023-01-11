BREAKING: Six injured after knife attack at Paris train station

By Imran Khan • 11 January 2023 • 11:42

Six injured after knife attack at Paris train station. Photo by Obatala-photography Shutterstock.com

Police open fired and arrested a man after he was wounded during an attack at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris

A man has attacked and wounded over six people during the morning rush hour at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris.

The incident took place on Wednesday, January 11, after the man entered the station and started attacking bystanders.

“The man attacked travellers with what looked like a homemade weapon at 0642 CET (0542 GMT) at the entrance and inside the station”, said, Gerald Darmanin, French interior minister.

“Within a minute, off-duty police officers returning home after a night shift shot the attacker three times”, Darmanin added.

Reports by the Guardian stated that the man was neutralised, after police officers in civilian clothes used their service weapons along with the border police, who also intervened after the attack.

Three shots were fired and after the man was injured, the officers arrested him and took him to the hospital for treatment.

Gare du Nord, is one of Europe´s busiest train stations. It is also the gateway to northern Europe and the station where Eurostar trains from London also arrive.

Darmanian said that a criminal investigation has now been started, but no terrorism-related investigation has been opened so far.

He also said that the attacker suffered life-threatening injuries and was not carrying any identification papers with him.

Government sources also said that one of the injured also includes a police officer.

