By Matthew Roscoe • 11 January 2023 • 7:51

Combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine revealed as of January 11. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Wednesday, January 11, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian troops since the beginning of the war.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that a further 10 Russian tanks had been destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Tuesday, January 10. This takes the number of Russian tanks lost in Ukraine to 3094.

According to the latest data, another 490 Russian soldiers reportedly died in battle, which has brought the total to around 112,960.

Five more Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were also destroyed as well as another five Russian artillery systems.

The other significant increase in figures was the loss of two Russian drones, taking the total destroyed to 1862 and the destruction of three Russian MLRS which means that Putin’s troops have lost 437 in Ukraine.

A detailed breakdown of the 322nd day of the war shows that the loss of five more Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) now means Ukraine has destroyed 6159, while the destruction of another five Russian artillery systems now means that Putin’s army has now lost 2078 in total.

Ukraine also destroyed more of Russia’s special equipment, meaning Russian forces have now lost 184 in total.

The news of Russia’s combat losses comes after Yevgeny Prigozhin, boss of the Wagner PMC mercenary organisation, claimed that his fighters had taken control of the Ukrainian city of Soledar in the Donetsk region.

The private military chief noted that following an intense battle in the region in recent days, the city was now completely in his hands.

