Cultural fusion in Torre del Mar with evening of entertainment to celebrate Burns Night

The international community in Torre del Mar is set to celebrate their diversity with an evening of cultural entertainment.

TORRE del Mar’s international community will once more celebrate their diversity at a free international evening of culture on Wednesday, January 25. An audience will be delighted by a varied programme on the evening which includes poetry and musical entertainment.

The event, which will be held at the Irish Rover in Torre del Mar will bring together a variety of different cultures, including Spanish, Welsh, German and Scottish influences, with it being held on Burns Night!

The evening will get underway from 7pm with a public reading by Mary Groarke. The Irish poet and author will read excerpts of one of her recently published books to kick off the evening.

Musical entertainment will follow by Terry on the banjo and guitar, accompanied by Karina Jiminez Muñoz. The evening will also feature an open mic opportunity for any participants to show off their vocals!

Extra surprises can be expected throughout the evening to celebrate Burns Night and the wonderful array of cultures in Torre del Mar. Translations will also be provided to material performed during the evening, which will close with a fun singalong to lift everyone’s spirits!