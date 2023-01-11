Dogecoin, Cardano and Big Eyes Coin: Three worthwhile Crypto Investments in 2023

By EWN • 11 January 2023 • 10:00

Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are three examples of cryptocurrencies you should consider in 2023.

It’s no grand revelation the crypto industry is not going through a good spell. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is priced at $17,259.80, Ethereum is at $1,319.60 and Binance is displaying a measly $278.74.

Things were already looking shady back in August but the FTX exchange crash in November only added insult to injury and a bear market is now in full force.

Nevertheless, just because the kings and queens of the crypto universe have seen better days, doesn’t mean there are no other options to make a healthy return.

In fact, coins such as Dogecoin, Cardano, and Big Eyes are the epitome of getting more bang for your buck.

None of these are incredibly expensive to purchase. However, all of them have the potential to make you huge amounts of profit in the future.

The crypto space has repeatedly shown its ability to bounce back from setbacks. Therefore, smart investments when the prices are low could lead to life-changing amounts of money gained when the prices are high again.

Dogecoin and the Elon Effect

Dogecoin is known for its seamless and efficient peer-to-peer transactions in a fun-filled community of meme lovers.

But more importantly, it is widely recognised as Elon Musk’s favourite cryptocurrency. Dogecoin was released in 2013 and its first few years were not very impressive or memorable.

However, everything changed when good old Elon published an innocuous tweet about Dogecoin in 2019, which led to it breaking into the top 10 rankings.

And we were reminded of Musk’s power to improve Dogecoin’s lucrativeness back in October 2022. When the multi-billionaire bought Twitter, Dogecoin also experienced a boost in market cap value.

Thus, so long as Elon is around increasing his business portfolio, it may be inevitable that Dogecoin will become highly remunerative down the line.

Cardano’s NFTs are hard to beat

Cardano is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the world with a market cap of over 11 billion dollars.

A major reason for such success is due to its outstanding NFTs such as Clay Mates, Mocossi Planet, and CNFT Jungle.

Clay Mates is especially impressive with some of its collectibles being sold for 100,000 ADA or $200,000.

Hence, if an investor purchases one of the cheaper collectibles from Clay Mates, they could be on track for a healthy return one day.

Big Eyes Coin is bringing something new to the market

Big Eyes Coin is set to take the crypto market by storm with its proposal of top ten NFTs, ocean-saving charity donations, and a cat-loving community.

You can check out the Big Eyes website to get a taste of the adorable NFTs to come. If the branding is anything to go by, a collection of cute cats are on the way which could prove to be very profitable.

In terms of ocean-saving charity donations, Big Eyes Coin plans to donate 5% of its total supply which could have a positive impact on global warming and wildlife conservation.

And unlike many crypto ventures, investors are unlikely to feel alone because they may have the opportunity to attend events and meet like-minded people.

Use the code BIGsave132 for a BIG bonus.

Final Thoughts

Dogecoin, Cardano, and Big Eyes Coin are three cryptocurrencies with huge profit-making potential.

Dogecoin may thrive with Elon Musk’s help, Cardano’s outstanding NFTs are likely to keep enticing investors and Big Eyes Coin’s philanthropic features could transcend the crypto industry.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

