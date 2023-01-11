By Anna Ellis • 11 January 2023 • 15:04

If you are looking for some thigh-slapping fun in Gibraltar then look no further than Cinderella. Image: Victor Moussa / Shutterstock.com.

The Trafalgar Theatre Group is proud to announce the return of their sorely missed annual pantomime.



Head over to the Inces Hall Theatre and celebrate a fairy tale story with loads of laughs as their talented cast, with their usual gusto, bring you the classic story of Cinderella.

Cinderella is a dreamer who is trapped within a step-family that doesn’t love or appreciate her. Enslaved by her evil stepmother and stepsisters, Cinderella dreams of going to the ball and meeting the Prince. With the help of a few mice friends and her fairy Godmother can Cinderella’s dream come true?

Cinderella is running from January 26 until February 23, at the Ince’s Hall Theatre, Gibraltar Cultural Services Ltd, 312 Main Street, Gibraltar, GX11 1AA.

For more information or to purchase tickets email: [email protected], head to the website: culture.gi, or call (+350) 200 75669.

