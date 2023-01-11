By Anna Ellis • 11 January 2023 • 17:34

If you are passionate about Lego and want to see authentic monuments here is an exhibition you cannot miss. Image: expopiezas.

The largest exhibition of models built with Lego pieces in Europe is available to visit at the Malaga Factory Shopping Centre until October 8.



Covering an area of 1.500 metres squared, you will see more than 100 models and attractions not just for children but adults as well. Expect life-size figures, interactive pieces and large buildings: everything is possible with Lego!

With so much to see from ponies and famous people to the Spanish bull, the exhibition is a must-see.

Take a peak at Big Bed, the 96-metre clock tower belonging to the Palace of Westminster in London. In 2012, in honour of the 60th anniversary of the reign of Elizabeth II, it was named Elizabeth Tower. The model presented is impressive in its attention to detail and size (2.5 metres high). Big Ben was built with more than 77,000 Lego® pieces on a scale of 1:40.

There is something for everyone!

The exhibition is open Monday to Saturday from 10:00.AM until 10:00.PM at the Malaga Factory Shopping Centre, Malaga, 29004, C. Jaen, 3.

For more information visit the website expopiezas.es or call (+34) 649 14 95 26.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.