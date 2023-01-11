Installation of five accessible squash and multiplayer courts in Palma’s green spaces begins

By Anna Ellis • 11 January 2023 • 13:02

nstallation of five accessible squash and multiplayer courts in Palma's green spaces begins- Image: Palma City Council.

The week commencing Monday, January 9, saw the Department of Infrastructures and Accessibility begin the work.

This work requires an investment of €10,854.

The work will include the installation of consist of five squash courts distributed in such a way that they are accessible to areas such as the Son Martorell green zone, the Son Gibert park, the Credit Balear green zone, La Petrolera, Son Fuster and Joan Alzina. Likewise, areas such as the Placa de Josep Maria Llompart, La Gruta and the Romero de Torres green area also have these facilities that encourage people to play outdoor games next to children’s playgrounds and green areas.

Other parts of Palma such as the Parc de les Estacions, the Parc de Manuel Azana and the Placa de Guillem Moragues were the first to have these new accessible playgrounds.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.