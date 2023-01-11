By Anna Ellis • 11 January 2023 • 13:39

Lights, camera, action: Excitement as Palma plays host to Nicole Kidman's latest series. Image: gnepphoto / Shutterstock.com.

On Wednesday, January 11, activity began around Hotel Gloria.

Scores of film crew were seen milling about as security was tight, even the windows that look out onto the street of the five-star hotel had been boarded up.

Nicole is set to star alongside series leads Zoe Saldana and Laysla De Oliveira and will also serve as an executive producer under her production company, Blossom Films.

Lioness is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldana will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives.

Kidman will play Kaitlyn Meade, the CIA’s senior supervisor who has had a long career playing the politics game. She must juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife who longs for the attention she herself can’t even give and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she’s found herself on.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.