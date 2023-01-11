Litecoin (LTC) trading volume surges to over half a billion, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is expected to pump in 2023

By EWN • 11 January 2023 • 10:58

The cryptocurrency market has seen a surge in Litecoin (LTC) trading volume, reaching over half a billion dollars. On the other hand, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is already making massive waves in the market in 2023 as ORBN has caught the attention of many. Analysts are predicting that ORBN will grow by more than 6000% in its presale, which has recently passed the halfway mark of phase 3. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has a unique approach to investing, using fractionalised non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to represent startup equity and allowing investors to get involved in the previously limited venture capital market.

Litecoin (LTC) sees trading volume reach half a billion

Litecoin (LTC) was created as a more scalable alternative to Bitcoin (BTC). Its source code is based heavily on Bitcoin. Litecoin (LTC) has low fees, fast transactions, and secure assets because each transaction is recorded on a public ledger, just like Bitcoin.

Litecoin (LTC) is better for the environment because it can be mined with computer hardware that most people already have. This cuts operating costs by a lot and makes better use of energy. Litecoin (LTC) also acts as a kind of test network for the Bitcoin Blockchain. Changes that will be made to the BTC Blockchain are first tested on the Litecoin (LTC) chain.

The year 2022 showed that Litecoin (LTC) is the only coin that can stand independently. Getting out of the bear market, FUD, and the aftermath. This was a very important year for LTC. In 2022, the Litecoin (LTC) network also handled a lot more than 39 million transactions. The Litecoin (LTC) Network is being used more and more, and the price of Litecoin (LTC) and the trading volume has shot up to over $500 million daily.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) set for 6000% gains in 2023

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a new decentralised (DeFi) investment platform that is redefining early-stage investments and fundraising by selling startup equity as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for as little as $1. Orbeon Protocol offers NFTs as a service (NFTaaS), which makes it easy and quick for startups to get money. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has its own native utility token known as ORBN.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is reinventing venture capital, and crowdfunding as the platform will make it accessible to retail investors. Both investors and businesses can use Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) to reach new heights, as investors now have access to the venture capital market, and businesses can raise funds directly from their own community by using Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) eliminates the possibility of scams that can take place. The platform has a safety feature called “Fill or Kill” that gives investors their money back if a project or company fails to raise money.

ORBN is now in phase 3 of its presale. Its price has already gone up by 987%, from $0.004 per token to $0.0435 per token, and analysts think ORBN will go up by more than 6000%, reaching $0.24. ORBN will grant holders a wide variety of different benefits, such as staking, access to private investment groups for upcoming projects voting rights, and lower trading fees.

Find out more about the Orbeon Protocol Presale

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register

Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido