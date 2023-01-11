By Anna Ellis • 11 January 2023 • 13:10

Manacor Town Council has renewed the grant it provides each year to the Mallorcan Solidarity Fund. Image: Manacor City Council.

The municipal contribution to the Fund is €20,000 and will be used to finance the project “Commitments to Agenda 2030: training workshops and dissemination”.

The project will facilitate the monitoring of municipal policies to comply with the Sustainable Development Goals.

The 2030 Agenda is an action plan promoted and approved by the United Nations that sets out 17 major global goals to eradicate poverty, protect the planet and ensure prosperity for all people, with the aim of achieving a more sustainable world.

The collaboration agreement was signed on Sunday, January 8.

The Fons Mallorquí de Solidarity Society is an entity dedicated to coordinating the policies of the public administrations and private entities of Mallorca to the Third World, in order to make the cooperation and solidarity efforts of the Mallorcan people towards underdeveloped countries more effective.

According to its statutes, one of its aims is to administer and manage the economic funds allocated to the association for projects in the Third World and to organise and direct awareness-raising campaigns on development cooperation proposed by non-governmental organisations, local councils and other entities.

