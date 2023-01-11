Monday madness at Nerja International Club with three varied activities each week

By Betty Henderson • 11 January 2023 • 8:32

Games nights on Monday evenings are always a hit with Nerja International Club’s members

NERJA International Club is striding into 2023 with a packed programme of events for all to get involved with. The club announced the return of their ‘Busy Mondays’ from Monday, January 8, and activities are now fully back in swing.

Members are invited to Petanca mornings on Mondays at the courts in Parque Verano Azul. Newcomers and experts are invited to try the ball game and enjoy some social sport.

On the same day, a craft group gets underway from 2:30pm at the clubhouse on Calle San Juan, 42. Members are invited to bring along craft projects from knitting and crochet to drawing and painting and enjoy a social tea or coffee.

The clubhouse will remain busy on Monday evenings with a games night each week from 7:30pm.

As well as weekly events, the club also offers excursions to popular destinations including Cádiz and Jerez. Recently, members enjoyed a trip to Málaga where they marvelled at Christmas lights and enjoyed some festive food.

Memberships to the club can be purchased which offer members discounted prices. The group has a Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/CIDNERJA