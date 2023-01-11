By Anna Ellis • 11 January 2023 • 14:41

Palma City Council has confirmed the complete programme for the Sant Sebastia festivities. Image: Andris Barbans / Shutterstock.com.

The detailed programme is made up of some 35 activities taking place from January 14 until January 29.



With a whopping budget of €1.1M these festivities are a must-see.

Palma’s mayor, Jose Hila, confirmed the festivities are “at the level of the eighth largest city in Spain. People want to get out on the streets and, after two years of the pandemic, to have a good time and enjoy life.”

The mayor defended the progressive increase in the budget because “a strong fiesta” demands it. The economic resources earmarked for the fiestas, he said, “will continue to grow so that they are the best in the Balearic Islands.”

Saint Sebastian was proclaimed patron saint of Palma de Mallorca due to the miraculous end of the plague of 1523 and 1524, with the arrival of a bone from the arm of Saint Sebastian from Rhodes. Festivities in his honour have been held in the city since the 17th century.

The detailed programme, which is available to the public, can be consulted online on the Palma Town Hall website: www.palma.cat.

