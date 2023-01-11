Prigozhin claims Wagner PMC now controls the Ukrainian city of Soledar

By Chris King • 11 January 2023 • 4:04

Image of Wagner PMC fighters. Credit: Kosmogenez/Shutterstock.com

The Ukrainian city of Soledar is now under the control of Wagner PMC fighters claimed Yevgeny Prigozhin.

According to Yevgeny Prigozhin, boss of the Wagner PMC mercenary organisation, his fighters have taken control of the Ukrainian city of Soledar in the Donetsk region. An intense battle has been going on in the region in recent days but the private military chief insisted it is now completely in his hands.



The Russian businessman announced the news on Tuesday, January 10, via the Telegram channel of his Concorde press agency: “Units of Wagner PMC have taken control of the entire territory of Soledar. A cauldron has been formed in the centre of the city, in which urban battles are being waged. The number of prisoners will be announced tomorrow”.

“I should like to stress once again that no units other than those of the Wagner Cheka were involved in the storming of Soledar”, he added.

Earlier the same day, Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the so-called Donetsk people’s Republic (DPR), announced on Channel One that the cities of Soledar and Artemovsk, located on the territory of the republic, were close to being liberated. He added that fierce battles were ongoing in these two settlements, according to TASS.

