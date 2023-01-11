Radical change in the weather as a polar front arrives in Mallorca

By Anna Ellis • 11 January 2023 • 16:14

Snowed rock milestone in the mountains of Mallorca on the climb to Puig des Teix. Image: Marta G Perez / Shutterstock.com

Next week could bring the first snowfall of the year to the island.



“Mallorca will suffer a radical change in the weather next week, which will cause a drop in temperatures, wind, rain, and it could even snow on the highest peaks of the Serra de Tramuntana.” This was announced on Wednesday, January 11, by the delegate and spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) in the Balearic Islands, Maria Jose Guerrero.

The spokesperson confirmed that: “The stable weather will give way to the arrival of several fronts, some of them with polar air, and a trough at high levels; they will first affect the Peninsula and then Mallorca. The forecast is that the fronts will begin to pass over the island on Sunday, January 15, in the evening and are expected to ease on Thursday, January 19.”

“At present, daytime temperatures are reaching 17º-18º and next week they are expected to move between 13º and 14º.”

