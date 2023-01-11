Red Cross employment initiative to help Ukrainian refugees get settled in Axarquía

By Betty Henderson • 11 January 2023 • 12:27

Ukrainian refugees in Axarquía will benefit from a local employment course to help them rebuild their lives in a new country.

AXARQUÍA continues to stand with Ukraine by relaunching a popular employment assistance scheme to help Ukrainian refugees to find new opportunities.

The Red Cross and local councils announced that they will offer online classes to resettled Ukrainians in towns including Vélez-Málaga, Colmenar, Nerja, and Torrox. After launching the successful resettlement scheme last year, authorities want to offer practical opportunities for the refugees in Spain, and help them to rebuild their lives.

The initiative announced on Friday, January 6 will offer a tailored experience for Ukrainians seeking employment with workshops to improve CVs and employability skills, introduce refugees to local job portals and develop Spanish language skills. Participants will then be offered question and answer sessions with employment experts and one-to-one sessions to help with progress.

The first cycle of the scheme was held back in December and saw 89 interested participants take part. The majority of those who took part in the scheme were women between the ages of 30 and 44.

Ukrainians who want to participate in this scheme or who want more information can send a WhatsApp message to: 617308158 or an email to: [email protected]