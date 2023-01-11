Revealed: The truth about Pastor Chris’ marriage, wife, and children

By EWN • 11 January 2023 • 19:22

What really happened before and after the divorce between Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and his now ex-wife, Pastor Anita Ebhodaghe? Find out here.

After years of speculations about what led Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Pastor Anita Ebhodaghe to divorce, details about the split have finally been revealed.

Celebrations for the end of the year and the beginning of a new one are taking place these days. But also, as you might remember, around this time, back in 2014, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the founder and president of Christ Embassy, and Pastor Anita Ebhodaghe were getting separated.

The split came after 23 years of marriage and two children, Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome and Charlene Oyakhilome.

A lot of water has passed under the bridge since then, and many people have discussed different theories about what led to the end of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Pastor Anita Ebhodaghe’s marriage.

Pastor Chris and Pastor Anita: Building a Global Ministry

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Pastor Anita Ebhodaghe got married in 1991 in a small and low-profile ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome had just founded his church, Christ Embassy, four years before the marriage, and it took time and effort to build it. Spreading the word of God requires a dedicated life to the Lord and believers, which they still live today.

Pastor Anita Ebhodaghe also became a minister of Christ Embassy. Together, they built a global ministry which has reached millions of people all over the world.

Pastor Chris and Pastor Anita’s children

During their marriage, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Pastor Anita Ebhodaghe not only lifted Christ Embassy and spread the word of God across the globe. They also had two children.

Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome, called CSO by her fans, was born in 1993 and is a gospel singer and songwriter with a strong sense of devotion. She has also become part of the music ministry of her father’s church, the LoveWorld Music and Arts Ministry.

Since 2018, she has been married to Phillip Frimpong. The couple welcomed their first child, Arielle Rachelle-Marise, in April 2021. She is the first grandchild of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Pastor Anita Ebhodaghe.

In 1995, the couple had Charlene Oyakhilome, who currently resides in London. Like her sister, she is into gospel music, although she is focused on her career and pursues her dream in business and educational endeavors.

She keeps a low profile, so there is not much information about her out there.

Why did Pastor Chris and Pastor Anita divorce?

After two years of separation, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Pastor Anita Ebhodaghe divorced in 2016. This split also meant that Pastor Anita Ebhodaghe was disassociated from Christ Embassy.

Today, she has changed her name to Anita Ebhodaghe Schafer, and she has not said much about the breakup.

On her website, she wished people the strength to face challenges in life and joy to always be grateful to God.

As for Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, he also stated that those who marry face many troubles in life, like himself.

After a long period of silence, he opened up and shared with his church this very personal part of his journey.

He said that he wished a happy life for everyone, including his now ex-wife, Pastor Anita Ebhodaghe.

Have Pastor Chris and his ex-wife, Pastor Anita, remarried?

Since the divorce, it has been reported that Pastor Anita Ebhodaghe maybe had a new husband. This theory is based on the fact she had added “Schafer” to her name in a post on her website in 2016.

Pastor Anita Ebhodaghe has refrained from commenting on it, and not much is known about her private life.

The situation is similar for Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. There were also rumors about him remarrying, but they are not true, he has said.

Who is Pastor Chris?

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is a renowned and influential religious leader from Nigeria, and he is also the head of Christ Embassy, one of the largest Christian congregations in the world.

He founded Christ Embassy, also known as LoveWorld Inc., in Lagos, Nigeria, in 1987.

Since then, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has gained fame, and Christ Embassy has expanded to have more than 100 branches worldwide, including in the United States, Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Canada and South Africa.

Christ Embassy has an estimated 13 million members worldwide who are eager to see Pastor Chris Oyakhilome minister in person.

As a result of that, he has sold out venues in Europe, Africa and North America, including the O2 Arena in London, the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg and the Black Star Square in Accra.

Sponsored