Riverdance star Michael Flatley undergoes surgery for aggressive form of cancer

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 11 January 2023 • 22:31

Lord of the dance - Image salajean / Shutterstock.com

The famed Riverdance creator and star Michael Flatley has undergone surgery for an aggressive form of cancer.

A post on his Instagram account on Wednesday, January 11 said that the performer had been diagnosed with cancer and had undergone surgery, adding that “He is in the care of an excellent team of doctors.”

Flatley´s team told the Guardian that no further comments would be made until such a time as they had news, but in the meantime, they asked for everyone´s prayers and well wishes.

The dancer rose to prominence in 1994 after a seven-minute performance during the Eurovision song contest. That show captivated audiences as a result of which he developed Riverdance, debuting the show at the Point Theatre in Dublin in 1996.

Flatley, whose legs were reportedly insured for £25 million, went on to develop more shows combining Irish dance and music including Lord of the Dance, Feet of Flames and Celtic Tiger.

He was forced to retire in March 2017 after injuring himself during a performance in Las Vegas on St Patrick’s Day.

Previously diagnosed with skin cancer following contact from an eagle-eyed viewer who recognised the melanoma during an MTV performance. He has since raised money for cancer and for Ukraine.

Flatley, who was born in Chicago to Irish parents in 1958, directed starred and financed the film Blackbird following his retirement. The spy thriller hit the circuit in 2022.

Fans of the Riverdance creator and star Michael Flatley will be praying that his surgery for cancer is successful and that he makes a full recovery.

