Road revival scheme in Axarquía to banish potholes and improve inter-town connections

By Betty Henderson • 11 January 2023 • 9:10

A road connecting Cútar in the north-west of Axarquía will receive the largest investment in a new road renovation scheme.

ROADS in Axarquía are set for a major facelift thanks to a bumper investment from the regional government. Regional representative, Francisco Salado announced a package of funding totalling €2.7 million on Monday, January 9.

The project aims to improve road safety and create efficient connections between towns in the area.

Nine roads in the region will benefit from the funding, with the MA-3108 motorway seeing the biggest investment at more than €770,000. The road, which links Benamargosa in the north-west of the province with Cútar, will see improvements to its surface with new tarmac in areas and pot holes filled in. Eight other roads will also be renovated during the project.

Roads in other parts of the Malaga region will also benefit from the scheme, which aims to improve connections between a total of more than 20 local towns.

The regional government put the contract for the projects out to tender this week with a deadline of Monday, January 30 for bids to be made. The projects will take an estimated three to four months once the contract has been awarded.