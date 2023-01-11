By Imran Khan • 11 January 2023 • 16:17

Russia and Ukraine agree to swap prisoners after new talks. Photo by Anelo Shutterstock.com

Over 40 prisoners will be swapped from each side, following an agreement between officials from Ukraine and Russia

The Human Rights Commission from Russia has announced that an agreement has been reached with Ukraine to swap prisoners of war from both sides.

The agreement took place during a meeting in Ankara, Turkey, between Tatyana Moskalkova Russian Human Rights Commissioner, and her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets.

Officials from both countries were meeting on the sidelines of an international ombudsman conference, taking place in the Turkish capital.

After the talks, it was decided that Russia and Ukraine will swap 40 prisoners from each side.

“It is very important that the ombudsmen of Ukraine and Russia, in the absence of diplomatic relations (between the two countries), take concrete actions to help people,” said Moskalkova, as per Reuters.

Both countries in the past have conducted several prisoner swaps. The most recent took place on Sunday, January 8. Hundreds of people have been held captive in both countries since the war began on February 24, 2022.

Moskalkova has also reportedly discussed about issues related to missing servicemen on both sides with her Ukrainian counterpart.

She has also asked Lubinets to help Ukrainian citizens visit their family members living in Russia, adding that Turkey could play an important role to help with the situation.

The two officials meet at a time during an ongoing fierce battle in the Soledar region of east Ukraine.

