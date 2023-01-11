Shiba Inu and Dogecoin make way for the third generation Meme Coin to rule them all – Big Eyes Coin

By EWN • 11 January 2023 • 11:00

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is making serious waves across an industry it’s become increasingly impossible to make waves in. Scoring $13million in its presale thus far. The crypto market is currently so heavily saturated that making any kind of impression requires an incredible utility or an amazing USP. Big Eyes Coin has run with the burgeoning popularity of anime across a millennial generation who have it more readily available on Netflix and crunchyroll. It has inserted a fun and cuddly kitten as its mascot. This adorable avatar has an environmental conscience, wanting 5% of the overall total wallet to be dedicated to causes that strike at climate change and more specifically the preservation of marine life.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has also adapted the NFT utility to allow a fun exchange of images between members of the community. Big Eyes points the way to its big brother and sister that brought with them a fun, tongue in cheek approach that appealed to a millennial audience spanning those in their early forties to those in their late twenties. This crowd have grown up with desktop computers from the very beginning and are used to engaging with visual media in a manner instantaneous.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Slaps the fun back into Crypto

Shiba Inu took the adorable meme mascot to new levels when it launched. This meme token has had an alarming amount of success poking fun at the solemn and serious finance industry. Named after the cute and popular brand of dog this token has been near the top of the coinmarket leader board for years. Dubbed the ‘Dogekiller’ upon its arrival in 2020, it posed an instant threat to the dominance of Dogecoin. The truth of the matter is that the market has space for more than one major meme player.

The old dog reigns in the young pups – Dogecoin (DOGE)

Original player Dogecoin started as a joke amongst friends. The crypto community had up until then mirrored the seriousness of the financial sector at large. Dogecoin introduced a banana skin for the industry to take an exaggerated slip on. It made trading fun. And as such it rose up the ranks with ferocious speed. Originating in 2013, developing a cottage community, at the peak of its powers it escalated to $85billion. Utilising the scrypt algorithm transactions can be confirmed within one minute. Campaigns such as the mini wave that took place on Tiktok in 2020 attempted to get the coin to a market value of $1USD. They didn’t succeed on that front but its value did increase. Cut to 2021,and a rampant reddit discussion and growing wave saw Dogecoin increase by 800% to $0.07.

Check the links below for more on Big Eyes.

For more information on Big Eyes Coin (BIG), please visit the following links:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido