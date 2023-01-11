By Imran Khan • 11 January 2023 • 16:49

Teenager accused of killing teacher in Germany. Photo by Mattomedia-KG Shutterstock.com

Police arrest a 17-year-old boy in a northwestern town of Germany for attackin g and killing his teacher

A teacher in Germany was killed after she was attacked with a knife by one of her students.

The incident took place in the northwestern town of Ibbenbüren, as a report by the police said the teacher was attacked at a vocational school.

A spokesperson for the public prosecutor’s office in the city of Münster said that after committing the crime, the boy called the police and informed them about the attack. He then surrendered without any resistance.

The 55-year-old teacher killed in the incident was alone in her classroom during the afternoon, when she was visited by the boy, according to the investigation.

She was then allegedly attacked and killed by the boy with a knife.

Police say the motive of the attack remains unknown so far, adding that they are not sure what the teacher was doing in the classroom alone.

After the incident was reported, police along with several patrol cars and a rescue helicopter were rushed to the school.

The boy is now scheduled to appear before a judge, as per a statement by the local police spokesperson in DW.

