By Anna Ellis • 11 January 2023 • 15:34

The classic, vintage and collector car show "Retro Malaga" will be held on January 27, 28 and 29. Image: Pritam dutta77 / Shutterstock.com.

The event is being held at the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos de Malaga (FYCMA) Exhibition Centre located at Ortega y Gasset, 201, 29006 Malaga.



For the tenth consecutive year, all lovers of classic and collector vehicles in the south of the country and especially in the Andalusian community have an unmissable date at the Malaga retro show par excellence, where you can find exhibitions, stands of accessories, spare parts, gifts, sale and purchase of classic cars and motorbikes.

If you are interested in selling your classic vehicle at Retro Malaga or you have a company related to the classic motor world and want to participate as an exhibitor, send an e-mail to: [email protected]

For more information head to the website: fycma.com or call (+34) 952 045 500.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.