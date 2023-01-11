By Anna Ellis • 11 January 2023 • 16:45

The International Camping Fellowship Chooses Spain's Port Aventura Convention Centre. Image: The International Camping Fellowship.

For the celebration of the International Camping Congress 2023 event.



International Camping Congress (ICC) is a gathering of camp and outdoor education professionals from around the world. It is organised every 3 years and brings together both academics, researchers and practitioners alike. It aims to share practical experience of camps, the latest research on youth development and new industry trends. It also celebrates and presents the culture and history of the host country.

Founded in 1987, ICF is a worldwide association of camp professionals who share their enthusiasm, knowledge and commitment to the camp experience. There have been twelve Congresses spread over 40 years of ICF history. Previous Congresses have been held in Canada, the United States, Australia, Russia, Mexico, Hong Kong and Turkey.

In 2023, this historic and international event will be held for the first time in Spain, in the province of Tarragona from October 4 until October 8.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.