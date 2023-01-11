The Screen Actors Guild announces the 29th award nominees

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 11 January 2023 • 18:19

The Screen Actors Guild, whose ceremony will now be covered by Netflix, has announced all its nominees for its 29th awards.

The nominees were announced on Instagram on Wednesday, January 11 by Haley Lu Richardson and listed in full by AP News. Nominees for the SAG Award are voted for by members of the Hollywood Actor´s Guild.

Considered the most reliable indicator of who will take Oscar honours, rarely does an actor who wins the SAG Award not take an Oscar. This is largely down to actors making up the largest group of those who get to vote.

That means blockbusters like Avatar and Top Gun, which were not nominated, are unlikely to feature in the Oscars.

For the best actor in a leading role in a motion picture:

Austin Butler – “Elvis”

Colin Farrell – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser – “The Whale”

Bill Nighy – “Living”

Adam Sandler – “Hustle”

For the best actress in a leading role in a motion picture:

Cate Blanchett – “Tar”

Viola Davis – “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas – “Blonde”

Danielle Deadwyler – “Till”

Michelle Yeoh – “Everything, Everywhere all at once”

For the best film

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything, Everywhere all at once”

“The Fablemans”

Women Talking”

The Fablemans and The Banshees of Inisherin both won at the Golden Globes, which stands them in good stead, however, leading the nominations with five is “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

The Screen Actors Guild Award ceremony will take place on February 26 and will be live-streamed through Netflix´s YouTube page, with the next year’s ceremony to be carried directly on Netflix.

