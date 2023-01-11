By Anna Ellis • 11 January 2023 • 16:59
The Secretary of State for Tourism appoints a Guardia Civil commander as chief of staff. Image: Guardia Civil / Twitter.
Both have worked side by side over the last few years to eradicate excessive tourism in Playa de Palma, Palmanova-Magaluf and Santa Eulalia. This joint collaborative work is what has led the Secretary of State to consider him a “person of absolute confidence”.
Commander Gomez Bastida is a member of the Benemerita who is well known throughout the tourism sector for his work and dialogue to carry out joint projects with the Govern, town councils and councils in the area of tourism security.
Spain is one of Europe’s main tourism regions, and Mallorca is its flagship. In the Balearic Islands, where Mallorca is the most important one, tourism is the main industry. 85 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) stems from it. 80 per cent of tourists to this island are international, mainly from Germany and the U.K. (Balearic Island Regional Context Survey).
