By Anna Ellis • 11 January 2023 • 14:00

Tourism invest €20.3M restoring National Heritage properties including the Royal Palace of La Almudaina. Image: Mallorca City Council / Tourism.

The work will include the musealisation and adaptation of the Visitor Reception Centre of the palace in Palma.

On Wednesday, January 11, the Minister of Industry and Tourism, Maria Reyes Maroto, confirmed: “With this agreement, we are continuing the collaboration begun last year with Patrimonio Nacional to strengthen Spain’s tourist attraction and the wealth of its destinations. We are improving its heritage assets, whose historical and artistic value represent a powerful magnet for attracting visitors to the country.”

“We are going to invest in some of the most emblematic tourist assets of our heritage, which attract hundreds of thousands of visitors every year, representing a source of growth and wealth for the destinations where they are located,” added the minister who confirmed that “these works must be carried out before the end of the second quarter of 2026.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.