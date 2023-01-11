By Matthew Roscoe • 11 January 2023 • 12:59

UK MP's whip removed after Covid vaccine claims branded "disgusting" by Piers Morgan. Image: Andrew Bridgen/Twitter

PIERS MORGAN has hit out at Tory MP Andrew Bridgen for his “disgusting” claims about the Covid vaccine rollout, which he compared to the Holocaust, and led to the whip being removed.

Tory Party Chief Whip Simon Hart removed the whip of Bridgen after the MP for North West Leicestershire compared the Covid vaccine rollout to the Holocaust.

Quote tweeting an article from news outlet Zero Hedge reportedly showing mRNA Covid vaccine safety data published by US health agencies, Mr Bridgen wrote: “As one consultant cardiologist said to me this is the biggest crime against humanity since the holocaust.”

The tweet went viral and drew the attention of Mr Hart who removed the whip.

He said on Wednesday, January 11: “Andrew Bridgen has crossed a line, causing great offence in the process.

“As a nation we should be very proud of what has been achieved through the vaccine programme.

“The vaccine is the best defence against Covid that we have. Misinformation about the vaccine causes harm and costs lives.

“I am therefore removing the Whip from Andrew Bridgen with immediate effect, pending a formal investigation.”

The comment from the MP caused outrage on social media.

CNN political editor Luke McGee wrote: “Andrew, I am not going to call you stupid or dangerous as others have but please reconsider invoking the Holocaust when talking about this. It is deeply offensive to compare the evils of the Holocaust to most acts in modern history that fall short of a coordinated massacre.”

Dan Barker said: “Seek help, Andrew.”

While podcast host Jon Sopel wrote: “What an astonishingly fatuous and historically ignorant remark. To compare a vaccination programme to the industrial slaughter of millions of Jews, Roma, gays and communists is idiocy on an epic level.”

And Mail on Sunday journalist Dan Hodges said: “If there’s a consultant cardiologist genuinely going round saying this stuff they need to be struck-off.”

The Zero Hedge article shared by the MP reported that CDC VAERS safety signal analysis for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022, “shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, haematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults.”

VAERS is the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, a United States program for vaccine safety, co-managed by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Prior to the tweet that led to the whip being removed, the MP had questioned the vaccine and called it “experimental”.

On Christmas Eve 2022, he wrote: “The MSM seem to find plenty of reasons to write about me but won’t cover my calls for suspension of the experimental vaccines. Funny that!”

